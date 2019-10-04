Yediyurappa, Kateel hold bypoll discussions

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amid speculation over differences between BJP State President Nalin Kumar Kateel and Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, the duo met at the latter’s residence on Thursday morning to discuss issues related to proper coordination between the state government and the party.

Sources said the chief minister was not too happy with Kateel’s decision to appoint Bhanuprakash and Nirmal Kumar Surana as vice-presidents of the party’s state unit, and there were also some differences over deciding the party candidates during Bengaluru’s mayoral elections.

However, senior BJP leaders have said there are no differences between the state unit president and CM and all decisions, including selection of candidates for mayor and deputy mayor, were taken after consultations with party leaders.

After a 30-minute meeting, Kateel said they had discussed the flood situation and the party’s bypoll preparations and other issues related to strengthening the organisation in the state.

The party has a tough task taking its local leaders into confidence, if the party decides to field disqualified Congress and JDS MLAs during the bypolls. Many BJP leaders have openly opposed any such plans by the party, stating that it would erode the party base in those constituencies.