All is not well between Yediyurappa and PM Modi, says Kumaraswamy

Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Friday stunned political circles when he hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for aid during the floods last year.

Former PM Deve Gowda | Shriram BN

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Friday stunned political circles when he hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for aid during the floods last year. He said the Prime Minister would seek regular updates on the floods the state and the landslides in Kodagu. “Unfortunately, a chief minister from his own party could not meet the Prime Minister.”

Kumaraswamy said that there is a trust deficit between Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and the Prime Minister, and added that Modi had responded to him during the floods last year and was even ready to discuss it in the Vidhana Soudha. “The state government is playing with the lives of the people. Irrespective of relief from the Centre, the state should take up relief work from state resources,” he said. 

Former Prime Minister and JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda also hit out at the BJP government at the Centre for the delay in releasing financial assistance to the state. Gowda said that the central government’s attitude that it can get away with anything, is responsible for the current situation. He said that BJP MPs from the state are scared to question the PM. 

