Ananth’s daughters tweet for flood aid, stun BJP leaders

Two critical tweets caught the BJP, especially late MP HN Ananth Kumar’s supporters, by surprise.

Published: 05th October 2019 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2019 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two critical tweets caught the BJP, especially late MP HN Ananth Kumar’s supporters, by surprise. The former minister’s two daughters hit out at the tardy relief works, with a veiled barb at the Centre’s delay in providing funds.  

Vijetha Ananth Kumar said in a forceful tweet, “Has society become so insensitive that it has turned a deaf ear to the misery of North Karnataka. Cooperating and kind nature of Kannadigas being exploited.” Echoing her anger was sister Aishwarya, “Recent floods have battered 103 taluks and 22 districts of North Karnataka. These floods have taken us back by 10 years. This is above politics, Karnataka needs flood relief. #We miss Ananthkumar, #We want flood relief.’’

BJP leaders, who have faced criticism from the Opposition and people but never from the family of a party leader, were nonplussed. 

Asked about the tweets, Ananth Kumar’s wife Tejaswini said, ‘’The flood problem has not been represented properly, this is what people are saying. But no one is to be blamed. Ananth Kumar had a long acquaintance with Mr Modi, right from 1991 when they had toured together. Naturally, others will take time to build a rapport. Only when a calamity strikes these things become visible.’’

“You have to understand the tweets in context. They are missing their father, whose birthday we celebrated recently,” she said, adding defensively, “Young blood.” 

