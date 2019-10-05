BSY breathes easy as Centre okays Rs 1,200 crore flood aid

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI/BENGALURU: Bringing the much-needed relief to the fund-starved state, the Union Government on Friday announced an advance relief Rs 1,200 crore from the National Relief Fund (NDRF) to Karnataka. This comes a day after Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa expressed hope of receiving a financial package from the Centre soon towards flood relief works.

Reacting to the announcement, Yediyurappa tweeted, “Central Government has released an amount of 1200 Crores for Karnataka in advance from the National Disaster Response Fund. Expressing gratitude for the support to @PMOIndia Sri @narendramodi ji & @HMOIndia Sri @AmitShah ji on behalf of the people of Karnataka.”

Earlier in the day, the CM who was reviewing relief works in the worst-affected Belagavi district, had admitted that the state’s finances were not good. Yet, Rs 5 lakh each was being provided for construction of damaged houses in the affected areas, he asserted.

The Centre cited “paucity of funds” in the State Disaster Relief Fund while approving the advance release of funds for Karnataka. “The states of Karnataka and Bihar have apprised the Centre about the paucity of funds in the SDRF accounts resulting in a delay in providing relief assistance to the affected people and requested release of advance additional financial assistance from the NDRF,” read a statement issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Union Home Minister Amit Shah approved Rs 613.75 crore for Bihar as well, which includes the advance release of the second instalment.

“Keeping in view the severity of the flood situation and the fund position in the SDRF account of Karnataka, the Home Minister has approved release of Rs 1,200 crore from the NDRF on account basis,” the statement said.

The Karnataka Government had submitted a report to the Centre claiming that the July-August floods had caused loss of around Rs 35,000 crore.

The MHA further said that the Centre has been providing full support to the state governments by mobilising and providing timely logistics and financial resources to supplement efforts of the state government to deal with the situation effectively in the wake of floods and landslides.

