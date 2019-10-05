Karnataka government is bankrupt: BY Vijayendra

By Express News Service

MYSURU: BJP Yuva Morcha general secretary BY Vijayendra created a political storm by stating that the state government is “bankrupt”.

He said his father, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s hands are tied and hence it is becoming difficult for him to launch development works in the state.

Vijayendra kickstarted his campaign in Varuna constituency, represented by Congress MLA Yathindra Siddaramaiah, ahead of the by-elections in Hunsur constituency. “Yediyurappa’s statement on the present fiscal position sounds helpless,” he said.

However, Vijayendra clarified that Yediyurappa is not helpless. “I am confident that the government will recover financially and will come out with development programmes.

The resources of the state were exhausted after five years of Congress rule and 15 months of alliance government,” he said.