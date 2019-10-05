Home States Karnataka

Karnataka government is bankrupt: BY Vijayendra

He said his father, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s hands are tied and hence it is becoming difficult for him to launch development works in the state. 

Published: 05th October 2019 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2019 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MYSURU: BJP Yuva Morcha general secretary BY Vijayendra created a political storm by stating that the state government is “bankrupt”.

He said his father, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s hands are tied and hence it is becoming difficult for him to launch development works in the state. 

Vijayendra kickstarted his campaign in Varuna constituency, represented by Congress MLA Yathindra Siddaramaiah, ahead of the by-elections in Hunsur constituency. “Yediyurappa’s statement on the present fiscal position sounds helpless,” he said. 

However, Vijayendra clarified that Yediyurappa is not helpless. “I am confident that the government will recover financially and will come out with development programmes.

The resources of the state were exhausted after five years of Congress rule and 15 months of alliance government,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BY Vijayendra
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp