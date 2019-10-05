Karnataka: Three die in a road accident at Sanikere

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: Three persons including the driver of the NEKRTC bus died on the spot when the bus hit the truck at Sanikere village of Challakere taluk in wee hours on Saturday.

According to police, the deceased have been identified as Pavan, driver of the bus, passengers Vijaykumar and an unidentified woman. The bus, which was on its way from Bangalore to Ballari, hit the truck in the rear resulting in the accident.

The front portion of the bus has damaged totally. Challakere police visited the spot and removed the debris to ensure smooth traffic on the Bidar to Chamarajnagar NH 150 A.

Challakere police has registered a complaint and are investigating the incident.