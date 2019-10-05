New teacher transfer rules from next year, says minister

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Teachers who have been opposing compulsory transfer have something to cheer as Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on Friday announced that certain amendments will be made to the transfer rules and implemented from the next academic year. He has also directed the authorities to change the term “compulsory transfer” to “zonal transfers”.

Among the recommendations, female teachers aged over 50 and male teachers aged over 55 will be exempted from compulsory transfer. Also, a special provision to apply for vacant slots will be made for those teachers who have been transferred under the compulsory transfer rule in 2018-19. “Special provision for those teachers who were transferred this year will be provided. They will be given a chance to apply first for the vacancies available before the next transfer process begins,” he explained.

Additional and compulsory transfers of primary school teachers working in C-zones will be first done at taluk level and then at the district level on priority basis. Similarly, for high school teachers, the transfers will be done at the taluk, district and then at the departmental level. According to rules, teachers who have worked for 10 years in urban areas, classified as A-zone, will be transferred to semi-urban and rural areas (B and C zones).

Teachers who have served for at least 15 years in C-zone will be exempted from zonal transfers. Along with this, an exemption from transfers will be given to parents of special children.

Bag-free Saturday

One Saturday in a month will be designated as “bag-free day” for children. Some volunteers have come forward to discuss the requirement to establish a good relationship between students and school. As part of this, a pilot project will be launched on November 2 and will be reviewed later.

Improved coordination

On September 9, a meeting was held between police and education department officials regarding school safety. The departments have been instructed to issue and report all orders promptly to ensure better coordination.