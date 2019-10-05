Home States Karnataka

Parameshwara likely to be leader of Opposition in Karnataka

Former Deputy CM G Parameshwara, who held the KPCC president’s post for a successive eight years, is likely to be appointed Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka assembly.

TUMAKURU: Former Deputy CM G Parameshwara, who held the KPCC president’s post for a successive eight years, is likely to be appointed Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka assembly.

With AICC in-charge president Sonia Gandhi appointing senior Congress leader Madhusudhan Mistry, a close friend of Parameshwara, to collect the opinion of the state Congress leaders, it’s clear that Parameshwara will have an edge over the others. Mistry is expected to arrive in Karnataka on Saturday. 

Mistry and Parameshwara had worked on different panels of the Congress at the national level, and the latter had even campaigned for the former in Gujarat during the 2014 LS polls. When Mistry was state in-charge of the party, Parameshwara had been KPCC president and the duo have a good chemistry between them.

“Senior Congress leader HK Patil would be made KPCC president and Siddaramaiah will continue as Congress Legislative Party leader. Parameshwara will get the Opposition leader’s post as he had missed the CM’s post after losing the 2013 assembly polls, paving the way for Siddaramaiah,” a source said. 

