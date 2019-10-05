Prison, fire personnel to get pay hike too

Bala Chauhan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Group ‘C’ personnel in the Department of Prisons and Correctional Services and the Fire Services Department on Friday received a festival bonus from the state for Dussehra. This comes after the government, on Friday, extended the incentives of increased salary and other allowances to them along with their colleagues in the police department — as per the recommendations of the Raghavendra Auradkar Committee report.

The report had recommended a hike of up to 35 per cent for Group ‘C’ police personnel — constables, head constables and assistant sub-inspectors.

Some of the key recommendations of the report were to improve the pay and allowances of this category of police personnel in the state and bring them on par with their colleagues in other departments of the state government, who have the same qualification or eligibility for entry to the post.