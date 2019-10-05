Satellite calls from forests, sea a worry 

Arunkumar Huralimath By

Express News Service

KARWAR: Increased satellite phone calls from thick forests and deep-seas of Uttara Kannada district has become a matter of concern for security agencies. Intelligence agencies are intercepting such suspicious calls in view of Dasara festivities. The Centre has been alerted on possible terror attacks in south Indian states.

In the last one month, 3-4 satellite phone calls were made from the district from remote areas. Investigation agencies, including the National Investigation Agency, are observing movements in all the three coastal districts. NIA sleuths are on high alert.

According to sources, a satellite phone call was traced to thick forests of Western Ghats near Kaiga in August. The next day, September 1, a combing operation was launched in the area by local police, intelligence sleuths, forest staff and other agencies. It is said that they have not found any clues. A week after that incident, another 2-3 satellite phone calls were made between September 7 and 9 from the deep sea.

When contacted, Uttara Kannada Superintendent of Police Shiva Prakash Devaraju said the calls might have made by merchant navy ship operators, and that the sea does not come under police limits. Every month, 3-4 satellite phone calls are being made from ships. “We inspect such phones when ships come to the shore,” he said.

Satellite phone banned in India

After the 2008 Mumbai attack, the Centre had banned the use of satellite phones. The Ministry of Home Affairs gives permission to use satellite phones. Unregistered phones are being used to make calls from forests and sea routes.