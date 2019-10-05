Yatnal gets notice for critical remark

By Express News Service

MYSURU: BJP central disciplinary committee has issued a show-cause notice to former union minister and BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal for his remarks on the delay of disbursal of funds by the Central government.

The notice seeking explanation from the BJP leader within 10 days stated that he, “Denigrated the herculean efforts made by your own party government.”

Meanwhile, Chamarajanagar MP V Srinivas Prasad has also expressed displeasure over the delay in funds. He said, “Chief Minister should have taken all-party delegation and convened a meeting with the MPs. But no one has shown interest.”