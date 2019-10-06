Home States Karnataka

After 2 years, govt offers bagina to Krishna river

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa offered Ganga pooja and bagina to Krishna River at Almatti dam on Saturday.

Published: 06th October 2019 04:16 AM

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa offers bagina to Krishna River at Almatti Dam

By Mahesh M Goudar
Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa offered Ganga pooja and bagina to Krishna river at Almatti dam on Saturday. After two years, the state government offered bagina to Krishna River where CM Yediyurappa was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister (DyCM) Govind Karjol, District Minister C C Patil and other elected members. 

After offering prayers, speaking to reporters, CM Yediyurappa said, “The legal team is making all the required preparation for the hearing of Upper Krishna Project (UKP) in the Supreme Court, where the hearing is expected to start after October 18, against the petitions filed by the Telangana Government. In regard to increasing the height of Almatti Dam from 519.6m to 524.256m, an effort will be made to get gazette notification at the earliest.”

Assuring the allocation of  Rs 20,000 crore for UKP in the following budget, CM Yediyurappa said, “It is cent per cent that I will exclusively earmark Rs 20,000 funds for UKP, which will not be diverted, to take up the relief and rehabilitation works. As many as 20 villages and 1.5 lakh hectares of irrigation land will be affected for raising the height of the reservoir,” he added.

“My priority is to grant adequate relief to those who have lost their lands under UKP. I assure that by allocating sufficient funds in the subsequent budgets the project will be completed in next three years without fail,” he promised.  

Winter Session

After drawing criticism for scheduling the winter session for three days and the rising demand from the opposition leader to conduct the full-fledged session, CM Yediyurappa said, 
“The winter session will not be extended in any condition, it will be held as per the schedule. The full-fledged winter session will be called soon after the assembly by-election.” 

