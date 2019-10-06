Home States Karnataka

Annual Hampi Utsav unlikely this November

He said that the utsav can be organised only after December 5 when the bypolls are over. 

By Subhash Chandra NS
Express News Service

BALLARI: Ballari Deputy Commissioner SS Nakul has said that the annual Hampi Utsav that showcases the rich heritage of the UNSECO site will most likely not be held in November owing to the model code of conduct which be in force for the December 5 bypolls. Fifteen constituencies, including Vijayanagar in Ballari district, will go to polls on December 5. 

This comes close on the heels of minister B Sriramulu and DyCM Laxman Savadi, who is also district in-charge minister, assuring that the event will be held in November. Speaking to media persons at his office on Saturday, Nakul said that the event cannot be held in November owing to the model code of conduct.   “There will be code of conduct. Hampi Utsav is unlikely to happen in November. We will have to discuss the matter with the district-in charge minister when he arrives here,” Nakul said.

He said that the utsav can be organised only after December 5 when the bypolls are over. However, Ballari MP Y Devendrappa said that he will meet Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and discuss about celebrating the utsav early. “I will meet the CM in Bengaluru and also minister Savadi ... I will try my best to convince them,” he said.  

It can be recalled here that the utsav had run into troubled waters last year after the then district in-charge minister D K Shivakumar said the event was being cancelled owing to drought. However, following protests, the government conducted a low-key Hampi Utsav in March 2019. 

