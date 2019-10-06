Congress to meet today to shortlist its Karnataka key team Sunday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU/TUMAKURU: A crucial meeting of Congress leaders to discuss appointments to key positions, including leaders of opposition in the state legislative assembly and council, will be held in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Senior Congress leader Madhusudhan Mistry will be in the city to hold talks with state leaders to elicit their views and bring in a consensus among leaders in the faction-ridden party.

Sources in the party said leaders of the opposition and party chief whips will be appointed before the state legislative session starts on Thursday.

“During his discussions with state leaders, he is likely to ask them to suggest three names for each post, and a final call will be taken by the high command after Mistry gives his report,” sources said.

While Congress Legislature Party chief Siddaramaiah, former DyCM G Parameshwara and former minister HK Patil are said to be frontrunners for the LoP post in the Assembly, several names, including that of former minister SR Patil, are being considered for LoP in the Council.

“The focus will be on ensuring representation to leaders from all regions and castes. There is a feeling in the party that most key positions are now held by leaders from South Karnataka. The party also feels the need to take the dominant Lingayat community into confidence,” sources said.

HK Patil, who was in New Delhi recently to discuss the key appointments with central leaders, said he has the experience of working as opposition leader and if the party gives him the responsibility, he will do his best. Patil said he is not competing with any leader, including Siddaramaiah.

Several issues, including differences within different camps in the party, too are likely to come up for discussion during Sunday’s meeting.

“The focus will be on taking everyone into confidence so that the party works as one strong unit,” sources said.

However, ahead of Sunday’s meeting, a few leaders are said to be trying their best to spoil the others’ chances.

These include rebel Congress leader KN Rajanna, who is said to be raring to oppose the candidature of former DyCM Parameshwara during the meeting.

His close associate and Pavagada MLA M Venkataramanappa told TNSE that his vote goes to Siddaramaiah.

“The situation demands a person like Siddaramaiah to take on the powerful BJP. HK Patil does not have pan-Karnataka appeal,” he added.