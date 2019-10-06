Farmers slam Deputy CM Savadi, send him Rs 180

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi has earned the wrath of many for his recent comments on farmers’ demands.



Responding to a demand made by a sugarcane farmer who sought compensation of Rs 1 lakh per acre of land on Friday, Savadi had said, “I lost sugarcane crop in 80 acres of land. That means I have to ask for Rs 80 lakh compensation – which is not possible.”

The agitated farmers staged a protest at the DC’s office on Saturday and collected Rs 180 to send it to Savadi.



Hasiru Sene members also took out a rally condemning Laxman’s remark. They demanded that the government give full compensation to the farmers affected in recent floods.



Farmer leader Chunnappa Pujari said, “The government has fixed only Rs 12,000 per hectare as compensation for sugarcane farmers. It has fixed Rs 9,000 for other crops. It will help farmers to start agricultural activities only if they are given full compensation.”

Another leader Jayashri Gurunnavar alleged, “Savadi, in his affidavit had mentioned that he owns 44 acres of land. But on Friday. he said he owns 80 acres. If he cannot help farmers, he should resign from the DyCM post.”