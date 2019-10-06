Home States Karnataka

Government misreads SC order, Javadekar’s letter 

A forest official, on condition of anonymity, said that the people of Kerala misunderstood the letter and orders and were demanding too much.

Published: 06th October 2019 04:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2019 04:05 AM   |  A+A-

Prakash Javadekar

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar (File | PTI)

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other partymen and the Kerala groups staged a protest demanding that the traffic ban on NH 212, which passes through Bandipur Tiger Reserve, be lifted, the Karnataka Forest Department on Friday clarified that there was no ban on traffic during the day. 

According to forest officials, the confusion regarding the ban began after the Kerala government misunderstood the Supreme Court’s orders and a letter signed by Union Minister of Environment, Forests and Wildlife Prakash Javadekar, addressed to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. 

The apex court in September had re-stated that status quo be maintained on the issue of NH 212. Javadekar had directed Kerala to maintain status quo on the night traffic ban and strengthen the alternative route which was already available. 

Javadekar had also stated, “The Supreme Court has asked this ministry for suggestions to strengthen the alternative route, comprising NH- 275 and state highway 90, as a national highway on par with NH 212, which can be gradually closed down. Appropriate action has been initiated by the National Tiger Conservation Authority in compliance with the SC’s orders.” 

A forest official, on condition of anonymity, said that the people of Kerala misunderstood the letter and orders and were demanding too much. “There is already an alternative route which is overused now. Also the Karnataka State Wildlife Board meeting had taken the decision proposed by Kerala to repair the 95-year-old bridge in Makkutta in Brahmagiri Wildlife Sanctuary. They also demand that no action be taken on the road passing through Kabini. The issue is just being politicized,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bandipur Tiger Reserve Prakash Javadekar
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian Air Force’s MIG-29K Fulcrum | PTI
Air show rehearsal in Ghaziabad two days before Indian Air Force turns 87
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Gallery
FIFA International break: Matches you don't want to miss in October, November | Germany vs Argentina, Brazil vs Nigeria
From Kajol and her cousin Rani Mukherji to actress-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan, Bengali celebrities had a gala time this Durga Puja season. Take a look at how these celebrities celebrated the biggest religious and cultural phenomenon in the Bengali's s
Durga Puja 2019: Here's how Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Nusrat Jahan, Sushmita Sen, others celebrated
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp