Government misreads SC order, Javadekar’s letter 

By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other partymen and the Kerala groups staged a protest demanding that the traffic ban on NH 212, which passes through Bandipur Tiger Reserve, be lifted, the Karnataka Forest Department on Friday clarified that there was no ban on traffic during the day.

According to forest officials, the confusion regarding the ban began after the Kerala government misunderstood the Supreme Court’s orders and a letter signed by Union Minister of Environment, Forests and Wildlife Prakash Javadekar, addressed to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The apex court in September had re-stated that status quo be maintained on the issue of NH 212. Javadekar had directed Kerala to maintain status quo on the night traffic ban and strengthen the alternative route which was already available.

Javadekar had also stated, “The Supreme Court has asked this ministry for suggestions to strengthen the alternative route, comprising NH- 275 and state highway 90, as a national highway on par with NH 212, which can be gradually closed down. Appropriate action has been initiated by the National Tiger Conservation Authority in compliance with the SC’s orders.”

A forest official, on condition of anonymity, said that the people of Kerala misunderstood the letter and orders and were demanding too much. “There is already an alternative route which is overused now. Also the Karnataka State Wildlife Board meeting had taken the decision proposed by Kerala to repair the 95-year-old bridge in Makkutta in Brahmagiri Wildlife Sanctuary. They also demand that no action be taken on the road passing through Kabini. The issue is just being politicized,” he added.