Overall loss in floods is Rs 35,000 crore, will seek more funds: BSY

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA/BENGALURU: With the release of the much-awaited flood relief funds from the Union government, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and his team wore a smile on their faces on Saturday. The CM asserted saying, “Interim relief and work will be done quickly once the amount is credited.”



“With the release of funds, those who were making allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will be silenced. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to release grants on Saturday or Monday,” the CM said.

Yediyurappa said that the Union government released the interim relief, even as many other states in the country are also reeling under severe floods. “In the following days, we will demand more funds as the loss is massive, which is estimated to be Rs 35,000 crore. We will once again submit the detailed report, as there were few flaws in the previous report and a survey is being conducted” he stated.

Denying allegations of JDS leader and former CM HD Kumaraswamy who said that everything is not well between the Chief Minister and PM Narendra Modi, Yediyurappa said, “These are baseless allegations, PM Modi is in touch with me. Kumaraswamy is making such statements out of desperation and I am not interested to react to such allegations. I will concentrate on relief works,” the CM added.

Meanwhile, in Bengaluru his party state unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel too hit out at those criticising the government over flood relief works.

“Charges of slackness in flood relief works are baseless, malicious and politically motivated. State and central governments have taken meaningful steps,” he added. The opposition Congress continued his tirade against the BJP and said Rs 1,200 crore is too little when the damage is to the extent of over Rs 50,000 crore. Former Minister HK Patil also said that the central assistance that was announced on Friday is not adequate.

‘Victims not keen on relief’

Tumakuru: The law and parliamentary affairs minister J C Madhuswamy on Saturday said that people in the flood-affected areas of the state have not been showing enthusiasm to receive immediate relief. “We estimated that about 40-50,000 houses were being washed away in the floods but only 9,000 have applied to receive Rs 50,000 each, allocated per unit. They have not been submitting their records to the concerned deputy commissioners and are not showing interest to construct their houses,” he said. He defended the BJP government saying that it had taken necessary steps to help the victims. “The Centre has released Rs 1,200 crore as relief and we expect that more will follow,” he added.