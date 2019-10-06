Home States Karnataka

Vrishabhavati: On killing a river

Express photographer Pandarinath B traces the destruction of the Vrishabhavati river

Published: 06th October 2019 04:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2019 04:18 AM   |  A+A-

surf’s up: bidadi

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: This is the story of a dying river. Legend has it that the Vrushabhavati sprang from a small hillock next to Bull Temple, or Dodda Ganapathi Temple in Basavanagudi, for some rituals in the Gali Anjaneya Temple. It was a river whose water was used for the abhisheka of idols, and has been linked with temples and purity.

That was then. Today, as the river flows south, where its tributary from Kadu Malleswara Temple in Malleswaram joins it near the pipeline at Gali Anjaneya Temple, it looks more like a drain, sluggish with sewage.

The Vrushabhavathi, which winds around parts of Bengaluru, once catered to the domestic and agricultural needs of the west of the city, before industries came up around the region, and pumped their waste into the river. With a catchment area of 170sqkm, it flows through 97 wards of the city, and has numerous interconnected lake systems such as Kempambudhi Lake in Basvanagudi, Sankey Lake in Sadashivnagar and Yediyur lake in Yediyur. The Vrushabhavati valley once had nearly 71 lakes, which have been now reduced to 35 due to sewage, untreated industrial effluents and dumping of construction and demolition waste. As it travels onwards towards Kengeri, it joins the Suvarnamukhi at Byramangala in Bidadi, where its banks are dotted with temples.

Today, this pure river is dying, its water black with filth. At places, it is snow-white with chemicals, its foam spraying as it falls into small valleys near Byramangala in Bidadi. Both speak of human abuse.
Yet, residents at Chowkahalli allow cattle to drink the water, and use it to wash clothes, resulting in skin diseases. It is still used to irrigate fields, where farmers grow crops for Bengaluru’s populace.

And what goes around, comes around: pollutants are returning to poison the city in the form of milk and vegetables. After winding its way for 52km, collecting garbage, human refuse and other flotsam, the Vrushabhavati joins the river Arkavathy at Gendekere in Kanakapura. As they merge, there is a clear difference is quality and colour -- the black Vrushabhavati flowing into the reddish-brown Arkavathy. They later confluence with the river Cauvery near Mekedatu.

Time and again, efforts have been made to revive the river, and even turn the Arkavathy into the Thames of Bengaluru, but to no avail. Little wonder that the river is today better known as Kengeri Mori.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian Air Force’s MIG-29K Fulcrum | PTI
Air show rehearsal in Ghaziabad two days before Indian Air Force turns 87
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Gallery
FIFA International break: Matches you don't want to miss in October, November | Germany vs Argentina, Brazil vs Nigeria
From Kajol and her cousin Rani Mukherji to actress-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan, Bengali celebrities had a gala time this Durga Puja season. Take a look at how these celebrities celebrated the biggest religious and cultural phenomenon in the Bengali's s
Durga Puja 2019: Here's how Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Nusrat Jahan, Sushmita Sen, others celebrated
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp