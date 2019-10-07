Home States Karnataka

Groupism in Karnataka gives Congress splitting headache

While Madhusudan Mistry, who is in Bengaluru to choose Leader of Opposition, greeted by factionalism, strong contenders for the post are Siddaramaiah and HK Patil.

Published: 07th October 2019 11:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2019 11:16 AM   |  A+A-

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah. (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress is busy scouting for its Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly. The party high command has sent general secretary Madhusudan Mistry to Bengaluru to meet the legislators and party leaders and elicit their opinion. On Sunday, he met 63 members although he originally planned to meet only 38.

The split in the state party unit came to the fore with many contenders staking claim for the post. The strong contenders are CLP leader and ‘outsider’ Siddaramaiah and former minister and ‘original’ partyman HK Patil. The latter said whatever decision the senior leadership takes would be binding on all party leaders in Karnataka.

With just four days left for the three-day assembly session starting from October 10, Congress, the principal opposition party, has not yet decided its leader in the assembly to take on the ruling BJP. 

The search is also on for the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council and candidates for the positions of whips of both Houses in addition the post of KPCC president.  While G Parameshwara who was formerly KPCC president is a contender for the post, and considering there is not much of an opposition, it is a given that he will take over as the next state party chief.  The names of the new leaders are likely to be announced on October 9.  

On Sunday, a group of legislators loyal to Siddaramaiah ‘gatecrashed,’ into the venue and sought an appointment with Mistry. Meanwhile, a group of MLAs led by Byrati Suresh, Ashok Pattan, Zameer Ahmed, Krishna Byre Gowda and MB Patil held a meeting at Siddaramaiah’s residence Cauvery and collected signatures of legislators urging the leadership to continue Siddaramaiah as opposition leader. They collected signatures of 52 MLAs and 27 MLCs.

ALSO READ| PM Narendra Modi heading a fascist regime: Siddaramaiah

Amidst all the power struggle, a former Rajya Sabha MP, H Hanumanthappa, carried out a silent protest outside the KPCC office for party unity. Later, he said that with BJP ruling both the state and the Centre, this is the time for state partymen to be united instead of talking of original Congressmen and migrants. But unmindful of Hanumanthappa’s protest, some partymen said that the standoff is between migrants like Siddaramaiah and original Congressmen like HK Patil. 

Siddaramaiah is a backward community leader, and the party wants to accommodate dalits, Lingayats, Vokkaligas and minorities. Parameshwara is a dalit while H K Patil is Reddy-Lingayat. If there is a new opposition leader, he will lead the party in the bypolls along with Siddararamaiah who will not be disturbed as CLP leader. 

The Congress faces the crucial bypolls in about two months -12 of the 15 seats are vacated by party MLAs. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka Assembly Karnataka Leader of Opposition Madhusudan Mistry Karnataka Congress groupism Siddaramaiah HK Patil
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian Air Force’s MIG-29K Fulcrum | PTI
Air show rehearsal in Ghaziabad two days before Indian Air Force turns 87
Late INXS singer Michael Hutchence remembered in intimate film 'Mystify'
Gallery
Zaheer Khan's best in ODIs came against Sri Lanka in 2007 at Margao. He claimed 5/42 as Sri Lanka were restricted for 230/8 in 50 overs. India won the match by five wickets. (File Photo | AFP)
'Happy birthday Zak': Zaheer Khan's top five bowling performances to remember
FIFA International break: Matches you don't want to miss in October, November | Germany vs Argentina, Brazil vs Nigeria
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp