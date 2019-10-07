Mysuru all decked up for Jamboo Savari tomorrow

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: The Palace City of Mysuru has been decked up for the world-famous Jamboo Savari, which will mark the grand finale of the Dasara festival on Tuesday. As the countdown has started for the cultural extravaganza, the city has been flooded with lakhs of tourists. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, along with cabinet colleagues and family members, will arrive in the city to inaugurate the event between 2.15 and 2.58 pm at Makara Lagna on Tuesday.

The CM will offer puja to Nandi Dwaja in front of Mysore Palace’s Balarama gate. Yediyurappa, along with a member from the Mysuru Royal family, will shower flowers on presiding deity Chamundeshwari, placed in a golden howdah, carried by the elephant Arjuna.

National and state highways to Mysuru have been registering high-density of vehicular movement ahead of the Jamboo Savari. All the hotels in and around Mysuru have been sold out. The roads are choked with traffic jams. There is an increase in footfall on the streets as people are venturing out to witness the colorful lighting which has turned out to be a special attraction this time.

The Dasara procession will have a tableaux of various departments from all 30 districts in the state and and more than 150 cultural troupes will perform. Artistes from across the country are giving final touches to the tableaux that will showcase the programmes of the Union and state governments, cultural and tourists spots in the state.

The district administration has made seating arrangements for VVIPs, foreigners, gold card holders, at Mysuru Palace and on either side of New Sayyaji Rao Road that will accommodate lakhs. The torchlight parade will be held at Bannimantap stadium at 7 pm. Governor Vaju Bhai Vala will inaugurate the festival.

Single-use plastic banned for Cauvery fete

A complete ban on single-use plastic, including water bottles and water cans, has been imposed at Bhagamandala and Talcauvery temples in Kodagu. Alternative water carriers, including steel and bronze water cans, are being arranged to implement the ban. The decision was taken by MLA K G Bopaiah and other officials during a planning meeting. Cauvery Tula Sankramana will be observed at Talcauvery at 12.59 am on October 18.