Congress appoints Siddaramaiah as LoP in Karnataka Assembly, SR Patil in Council

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Wednesday appointed former chief minister Siddaramaiah as Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly and ex-minister SR Patil in Legislative Council.

"Congress president has appointed Siddaramaiah as leader of the opposition in the Legislative Assembly and S R Patil as leader of opposition in the Legislative Council in Karnataka with immediate effect," a party statement said.

Siddaramaiah now ceases to be a member of the Congress Working Committee, the highest decision-making body of the party.

"The party appreciates the contribution of Shri Siddaramaiah as member of the Congress Working Committee," the party statement further said.