Home States Karnataka

Congress Rajya Sabha MP MV Rajeev Gowda urges PM Modi to take public stand on welcoming dissent

In a letter to the PM, a copy of which was released to the media, Gowda questioned since writing a letter to an elected leader of the country has become a trigger for an FIR.

Published: 09th October 2019 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2019 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After the police in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, filed an FIR against 49 celebrities for writing an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the rise in cases of mob lynching, Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka, Prof M V Rajeev Gowda, has urged the PM to take a public stand welcoming dissent.

In a letter to the PM, a copy of which was released to the media, Gowda questioned since writing a letter to an elected leader of the country has become a trigger for an FIR. “In the Naya Bharat that you promised the nation, are FIRs going to be filed every time a citizen is critical of the government or its policies?” the Congress MP questioned.

Strongly protesting against the FIR against the 49 people, who had written to the PM on July 23, Gowda urged the PM to assure the nation of his commitment to upholding freedom of expression, even when it involves disagreement with the PM and his government.

“Those who criticise or have opposing views to yours should not be deemed enemies or anti-national. Without criticism, there can be no improvement. If we are blind to the problems that exist and impact Indian citizens, we risk becoming an authoritarian regime, contrary to the values enshrined in our Constitution,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Muzaffarpur Bihar 49 celebrities open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi mob lynching Rajya Sabha member M V Rajeev Gowda Naya Bharat Congress MP
India Matters
Police exhuming bodies of the family members who died under mysterious circumstance, from their graves at Koodathayi. (Photo | EPS)
Soft-spoken, beautiful, accused of theft: Batchmates recount the Jolly they knew!
Chhattisgarh's first model Amanaka police station located on the Greater Eastern (GE) road of Raipur. ( Photo| EPS)
This Chhattisgarh model police station works on corporate style, asks 'How can I help you'
Political activist Shehla Rashid (Facebook photo)
Shehla Rashid announces decision to quit electoral politics, opposes BDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir
Vistara airline ( File Photo )
Vistara airline offers 48-hour sale across its domestic network starting October 10

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister Prakash Javedkar (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Already fulfilling sustainable development targets for 2030: Prakash Javadekar
'A majority of us get less than Rs 30,000 monthly wage' decry TSRTC workers
Gallery
28-year-old Vartika Singh recently bagged the coveted crown of Miss Diva Universe 2019. Here is all you need to know about the beauty queen from Lucknow. (Photo | Vartika Singh Instagram)
Vartika Singh: All you need to know about the Miss Diva Universe 2019
It's the end of another festive season and our pandal-hopping Bollywood celebrities made sure to wrap up Durga Puja in style. Take a look at glimpses of Vijayadashami/ Dusshera celebrations by Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Karan Johar, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh
Durga Puja 2019 in pics: Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji, Kajol have a 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' reunion!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp