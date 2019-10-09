Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi wants to be MLC, not MLA to make entry into Karnataka assembly

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: Transport and Deputy Chief Minister Lakshman Savadi on Monday said that he will enter the House as a Member of the Legislative Council, thereby allaying fears of disqualified MLA Mahesh Kumathalli.

Speaking to media persons in the city, he said, “Unfortunately, I lost in the last Assembly elections. However, my loyalty to the party got me the Deputy Chief Minister’s position, and I still have five months to become a member and continue in the post.”

He said that he can become an MLA or MLC to continue in the position and that he will abide by directions of the BJP high command. He said two MLC positions will be vacant soon, which he is eyeing.

Mahesh Kumathalli had feared Savadi contesting from Athani constituency in the existing vacancy after speaker Ramesh Kumar disqualified the former from membership for “anti-party” activities. Even a section of the BJP, including Belagavi strongman Umesh Katti, said that Savadi will get the ticket to contest from Athani constituency and not Kumathalli.