First time in two decades, Jarkiholi brothers to cross swords for Gokak assembly seat

BELAGAVI: For the first time in two decades, the politically influential Jarkiholi brothers of Gokak have decided to cross swords with each other. The youngest of the five brothers, Lakhan Jarkiholi (Congress), is on a hectic campaign across all 21 Gram Panchayat limits in Gokak assembly segment, in an attempt to defeat the eldest brother Ramesh in the December 5 by-election, if the latter gets a clean chit from the Supreme Court to contest the by-election.

“I’m sure that disqualified MLA Ramesh will get a clean chit. Ramesh failed to meet the people’s expectations in Gokak, despite getting elected five times on the trot. He will be defeated by at least 50,000 votes,’’ Lakhan said.

On the other side, Ramesh, who is likely to be the BJP candidate, is extremely confident of victory if he enters the fray. He hit back at MLA-brother Satish for instigating Lakhan to contest against him. “Satish got Bhimshi (another Jarkiholi brother) to contest an election against me and destroyed Bhimshi’s career,’’ says Ramesh.

After winning five assembly elections, starting 1999, Ramesh will be facing the first election without the support of his brothers, Satish and Lakhan. Many political leaders and associates of the Jarkiholis attribute Ramesh’s victories to the strong foundation Satish and Lakhan built for him in Gokak over the years. “The entire credit for Ramesh’s five wins goes to Satish and Lakhan. Without them, he wouldn’t have won a single election. With Lakhan joining hands with Satish, it will be impossible for Ramesh to make it this time,’’ says Munna Bagwan, a close associate of the Jarkiholis.

What actually divided the Jarkiholi brothers was the way Ramesh promoted his brothers-in-law Ambirao Patil and Appi Patil in Gokak politics. For the past few years, Ambirao has been handling all political affairs, businesses and other commitments of Ramesh in Gokak.

Lakhan decided to part ways with Ramesh when he started making plans to field Ambirao Patil in the coming by-election, in case he fails to get a clean chit from court. “Ambirao has totally ruined Ramesh’s political career. I want Ramesh to contest against me so I can show him that he cannot win an election without my support,’’ Lakhan says, adding that it would be a cakewalk for him if Ambirao contests.