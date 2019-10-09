Flood relief: Will counter charges of slackness with facts, says BJP

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the Congress and JDS in the Opposition are all set to put the state government on the mat over flood relief works and delay in getting Central assistance, the ruling BJP is also working on its strategy to counter the Opposition’s charges during the state legislative session starting from Thursday.

Countering the Opposition’s allegations effectively in the Assembly and in the council will be crucial for Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and his ministers as the state and the Central governments have come under fire from the Congress and JDS leaders. People in flood-hit regions of North Karnataka and even from some BJP leaders and supporters have been upset over the government’s handling of flood-relief works and delay in getting financial assistance from the Central government. Senior BJP leader and the party MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal and MP Srinivas Prasad had openly expressed displeasure over the slackness in flood relief works. The party had even issued a notice to Patil seeking an explanation from him.

“Focus will be on countering Opposition charges with facts, in the assembly and in the council. During Wednesday’s meeting, the Chief Minister will explain in detail about flood relief works, funds released from the state and the Central governments. They will also be told about the reasons for the delay in getting Central assistance,” a BJP leader said.

According to him, this time the Centre is providing funds on the basis of necessity to ensure targeted spending on the flood-relief works. Last week, the Central government advanced Rs 1,200 crore to the State under the NDRF and the CM and his ministers have maintained that it will help them expedite relief works.

Sources said during the session, the CM will assign the role of defending the government to few select ministers, including Revenue Minister R Ashoka, Deputy Chief Ministers Govind Karjol, Laxman Savadi and Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, ministers C T Ravi, J C Madhuswamy and Basavaraj Bommai.