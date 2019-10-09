Home States Karnataka

SIT ‘delay’ in handing over evidence for tests stumps CBI in IMA scam case

The digital files that were sent by the SIT for forensic examination were, however, found to be intact by the FSL.

Published: 09th October 2019

IMA Jewels owner and managing director Mohammed Mansoor Khan (File Photo | Video screengrab)

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The investigation into the multi-crore I Monetary Advisory (IMA) scam seems to have taken a curious turn after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) reportedly learnt that there was “unexplained” delay of about a fortnight by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in submitting crucial digital evidence which they had seized, for forensic examination.

According to sources, the SIT had seized the digital evidence from the computers, laptops and mobile phones of then absconding IMA founder Mohammed Mansoor Khan and the seven directors — Nizamuddin, Nasir Hussain, Naveed Ahmed, Arshad Khan, Wasim, Ansar Pasha and Dada Peer — soon after their arrest on June 13. 

“The SIT did not submit the digital evidence to the Karnataka Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) immediately after they seized it. They took almost a fortnight’s time to send it for forensic tests, raising questions about procedural lapses. The digital files that were sent by the SIT for forensic examination were, however, found to be intact by the FSL. The CBI is examining the reasons for the delay and may question the investigating officer of the SIT,” added the officer.  

Mansoor had blamed politicians, officials

Mansoor Khan had released a controversial video on June 9 in which he had told his investors that he was unable to pay them their dues because he was cheated by some top politicians and bureaucrats and that he had no option but to commit suicide. He is said to have fled to Dubai on the night of June 9. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi soon after he arrived from Dubai on July 19. He was brought to the city the next day.  Mansoor Khan is currently in judicial custody at the Bengaluru Central Prison at Parapanna Agrahara.

