BJP prepared to answer Oppn’s, wants cooperation in passing budget

BENGALURU: Winter session of the state legislature, which starts Thursday, is likely to be a heated one as the Opposition Congress and the JDS are all set to corner the government over flood-relief works. On its part, the ruling BJP is prepared to counter it.

In the three-day session, BJP is keen to explain in detail about floor relief measures and present a supplementary budget, while getting the old budget passed. “The budget that was presented by the Congress-JDS coalition government will be passed by making some changes, and adding few subjects related to flood-hit regions. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will appeal to the Opposition to cooperate in passing the budget,” BJP MLC N Ravi Kumar told reporters after the BJP Legislature Party (BJPLP) meeting in Vidhana Soudha on Wednesday.

Ravi Kumar said, after discussion on the budget, flood-relief measures taken by the government too will come up for discussion in the session. “The BJP

government has taken a number of measures and will be discussed effectively countering the Opposition’s allegations on flood-relief works,” he said. As per the NDRF norms, if a house is completely damaged, the government can give Rs 98,000, but the BJP government has given Rs 5 lakh. That apart, Rs 50,000 is given to repair houses that were partially damaged, Rs 10,000 for immediate relief and compensation for crop loss will also be provided, the BJP leader said.

Responding to the Opposition’s demand that the session should be conducted for a minimum of 10 days, the BJP leader said a three-day session will be conducted as decided by the cabinet earlier and the focus will be on taking up flood-relief works.