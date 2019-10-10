Home States Karnataka

BJP prepared to answer Oppn’s, wants cooperation in passing budget

Winter session of the state legislature, which starts Thursday, is likely to be a heated one as the Opposition Congress and the JDS are all set to corner the government over flood-relief works.

Published: 10th October 2019 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2019 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa with state BJP leaders at the BJP Legislative Party meeting at Vidhana Soudha, in Bengaluru on Wednesday | express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Winter session of the state legislature, which starts Thursday, is likely to be a heated one as the Opposition Congress and the JDS are all set to corner the government over flood-relief works. On its part, the ruling BJP is prepared to counter it.

In the three-day session, BJP is keen to explain in detail about floor relief measures and present a supplementary budget, while getting the old budget passed. “The budget that was presented by the Congress-JDS coalition government will be passed by making some changes, and adding few subjects related to flood-hit regions. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will appeal to the Opposition to cooperate in passing the budget,” BJP MLC N Ravi Kumar told reporters after the BJP Legislature Party (BJPLP) meeting in Vidhana Soudha on Wednesday.

Ravi Kumar said, after discussion on the budget, flood-relief measures taken by the government too will come up for discussion in the session. “The BJP 
government has taken a number of measures and will be discussed effectively countering the Opposition’s allegations on flood-relief works,” he said. As per the NDRF norms, if a house is completely damaged, the government can give Rs 98,000, but the BJP government has given Rs 5 lakh. That apart, Rs 50,000 is given to repair houses that were partially damaged, Rs 10,000 for immediate relief and compensation for crop loss will also be provided, the BJP leader said.

Responding to the Opposition’s demand that the session should be conducted for a minimum of 10 days, the BJP leader said a three-day session will be conducted as decided by the cabinet earlier and the focus will be on taking up flood-relief works.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress JDS BJP
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Lighting has been put up at five rathas at Mahabalipuram ahead of the meet between Chinese President Xi Jinping and PM Modi. (Photo | EPS/R.Satish babu)
Here's how Mahabalipuram is getting ready to welcome PM Modi and Xi Jinping
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp