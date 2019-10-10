BSY gives plum posts to defeated candidates, safeguards rebels  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In order to take party leaders of assembly segments that will go to bypolls, into confidence, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday appointed eight party leaders, who had lost the 2018 assembly polls, as Chairman of Boards and Corporations on Wednesday. However, it looks like his plan isn’t working as Sharath Bacchegowda rejected the offer and is keen on contesting the bypolls.

Sharath Bacchegowda, son of senior BJP leader and Chikkaballapura MP Bacchegowda, was given the post of Karnataka Housing Board chairman. He had lost to MTB Nagaraj from Hosakote with a low margin. “I do not accept this post. I want to contest from Hosakote. If they do not give me a ticket from BJP, I will look for an alternative,’’ he said.

A senior BJP leader said that all the eight leaders had lost the election, but are popular in their constituencies and capable of getting more votes. “BSY did not want to take a risk by not giving them tickets. The next best option is to make them chairman of boards and corporations. The bypolls are crucial for our government as we are under pressure to win more seats in order to form a stable government. If we do not give any position to these leaders, they do not participate in campaigns, which will make a big impact on BJP,” the leader said.

Bharamagouda Alagouda Kage, who had lost to Shrimanth Patil from Kagwad assembly constituency in 2018, has been made Chairman of Karnataka Border Development Authority, and Ashok Ningayyaswami Pujari, who had lost to Ramesh Jarkiholi in Gokak, was given Karnataka Border Development Authority. However, both don’t seem happy as they wanted to contest the bypolls.

U B Banakar, who lost to B C Patil from Hirekerur, is now Chairman of Karnataka State Agriculture Products and Processing Corporation.

BJP leader Nandish Reddy, who had lost to Byrathi Basavaraju from KR Puram constituency in Bengaluru, has been made BMTC Vice Chairman. Similarly, V S Patil is now Chairman of North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation. A few weeks ago, Hebbar had resigned as MLA and was also made Chairman of NWRTC. Basangouda Turvihal, who had lost to Prathap Gouda Patil from Maski, is now Chairman of Command Area Development Authority (Tungabhadra project).

H R Gaviyappa was made Chairman of Small Scale Industry Development Corporation. He had lost to Anand Singh from Vijayanagara assembly constituency in Ballari.