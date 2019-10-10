Home States Karnataka

BSY govt bars pvt channels, DD to show live proceedings

The Karnataka House proceedings will now be shown only by Doordarshan, and not private news channels. 

Published: 10th October 2019

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka House proceedings will now be shown only by Doordarshan, and not private news channels. 

Ahead of the legislature session starting on Thursday, the state government on Wednesday issued an order restricting private TV channels from telecasting live the proceedings of both the Houses, prompting the opposition to say that it is a move to restrict the freedom of the media.

The order even restricts photojournalists from carrying their cameras and reporters from carrying their mobile phones inside the Assembly and the Council during the session. The order was issued as per Speaker Vishveshwara Hegde Kageri’s directives on Wednesday. According to the order, private news channel cameramen will not be allowed to take their cameras inside the House. Instead Dooradarshan will record the proceedings and supply it to private channels, which they can telecast. The Information Department will supply photographs to print media.

Not just this, the order also restricts print and online media journalists from carrying cellphone or the tab while entering the House. They have to deposit the same with the staff.

Speaking to TNIE, Speaker Vishveshwara Hegde Kageri said that they were following the Lok Sabha model in which private TV channels can get live feed from the official network. “We are not restricting media ... Just streamlining it,’’ he added.

Kageri said that chances of them recording in their gadgets will be there, so they are barring it. He said even legislators are barred from carrying cellphones inside the House.

Attacking the government, Congress leader Siddaramiah told reporters that it appeared that they (government) are scared  of media. “We never did any such excercise restricting media, there should be transparency. It is not a good move to restrict media,’’ he said.

“The U-turn policy of @BJP4Karnataka is in the fore again. While in the opposition the BJP used to shed crocodile tears for free media, BS Yediyurappa had threatened to go on dharna for freedom of the press. When in power, the media has been barred from streaming the Assembly session. Such a shameful act,” the official handle from State Congress tweeted.

In 2012, private TV cameras had caught three BJP ministers allegedly watching a porn clip on their mobile while the House was in session. All three, including current DyCM Laxman Savadi, who was then a Cooperatives Minister had to resign. Last year,  H D Kumaraswamy-led coalition’s government too initiated move to restrict media entering Vidhana Soudha.
This was widely opposed and criticised by public and even BJP members. 

