Home States Karnataka

Doordarshan alone can cover Karnataka assembly proceedings

According to an Assembly secretariat order, still cameras, mobile phones or even tablets are also not allowed inside the assembly.

Published: 10th October 2019 12:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2019 12:40 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka assembly

Karnataka Assembly. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Assembly proceedings will now be shown through the lens of Doordarshan and not private news channels.

The state assembly secretariat has entrusted Doordarshan alone to cover the assembly proceedings.

According to an Assembly secretariat order, still cameras, mobile phones or even tablets are also not allowed inside the assembly.

The Congress and JDS have slammed the move.

Private news channels can link themselves to Doordarshan if they wish to show happenings inside the House.

As the matter kicked up a storm that the government is "restricting" TV crews from covering proceedings, Assembly secretary M K Vishalakshi clarified that there was no restriction as such.

"Don't call it restriction. On an experimental basis, Speaker (Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri) is making arrangements to provide link to everyone (news channels) through Doordarshan. It will start from tomorrow," Vishalakshi told PTI.

"Media can still take the soundbytes," she added.

The arrangement will come into effect from Thursday when the three-day assembly session starts.

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy alleged that such a move was recommended by the police department when he was the chief minister.

"Police department had recommended not to allow private news channels to cover the proceedings of the assembly but I did not agree," Kumaraswamy told reporters.

The Congress described the move as a "shameful act."

"While in opposition BJP used to shed crocodile tears for Free media. @BSYBJP had threatened to go on dharna for freedom of press. When in power media has been barred from streaming the assembly session, such a shameful act," the Karnataka unit of the Congress tweeted.

Newly appointed leader of the opposition in the state assembly and former chief minister Siddaramaiah condemned the decision.

" In case speaker feels that journalists are misusing the liberty, the rules of the House should be modified and not bring in a complete ban," Siddaramaiah tweeted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka assembly proceedings Doordarshan Karnataka Assembly
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Lighting has been put up at five rathas at Mahabalipuram ahead of the meet between Chinese President Xi Jinping and PM Modi. (Photo | EPS/R.Satish babu)
Here's how Mahabalipuram is getting ready to welcome PM Modi and Xi Jinping
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp