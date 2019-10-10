Drastic bird population drop in Karnataka: Guv Vajubhai Vala

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Governor Vajubhai Vala on Wednesday said while animal sightings, especially elephants, has come down, the population of birds has reduced drastically in Karnataka over the years.



Speaking at the valedictory function of the 65th Wildlife Week in Bengaluru, he said, “There is a photograph in Raj Bhavan where a large herd of elephants can be seen at a watering hole. Though the population of elephants in Karnataka is good, large herds are no longer seen. Such large herds now only remain in photographs from the past.”

He also pointed out that while the population of birds and cats in the city have come down, around 120 cats can be seen in Raj Bhavan alone.

Many species of birds, such as crows and sparrows, have come down in the city, but are seen in Raj Bhavan because they are provided with a safe habitat, food and water.

He urged citizens, especially children, to follow the traditional practice of feeding animals and birds. He said, “Today, people are so busy feeding and satisfying their hunger, that they have forgotten about the animals and birds.”



The Governor also released the new logo for Bannerghatta National Park - BNP: Breathing for Bengaluru. He also released a short film by A Rocha, an NGO, titled Driving Elephants.