DyCM Narayan gives green signal to shift RGUHS campus

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Medical Education Dr CN Ashwath Narayan on Wednesday advocated for the move to shift the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) headquarters to Ramanagara. Responding to accusations that he had earlier opposed the shifting of the RGUHS campus from its current location in Bengaluru to a 4 acre campus in Ramanagara, Narayan said, “Let me make it clear. We never opposed the shifting of the RGUHS headquarters to Ramanagara. However it should be done following due process.

All districts except Ramanagara have sanctioned medical colleges. Ramanagara should also have one.” The minister added that even till date, land has not been handed over to RGUHS. Part of the land for the campus has already been acquired and building constructions are yet to begin. The coalition government had approved shifting of the campus but some petitioners moved court on March 2018 and brought the shifting process to a halt. The old DC office at Ramanagara was also set aside as the administrative building for the health university. However, no official is said to have shifted there so far.

State Higher Edu Council signs MOU with Manchester’s Salford University

Karnataka State Higher Education Council and University of Salford, Manchester, UK, entered into an MoU. Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Medical Education Dr C N Ashwath Narayan and Helen Marshall, vice chancellor of University of Salford, signed the MOU in the city on Wednesday. The two will cooperate in development of joint research collaborations, entrepreneurial activities, staff exchange programmes, staff and faculty development, and development of Salford study abroad programme. The institutions will focus on Smart and Future Cities, health and wellbeing, Bio sciences and advanced manufacturing and robotics, said Narayan who believed the MOU to be a means to revamp the current curriculum to make it employment centric.

