ED grills Rajanna, issues summons for October 16

Rebel Congress leader K N Rajanna reportedly faced a day-long probe by the Enforcement Directorate in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Published: 10th October 2019 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2019 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Rebel Congress leader KN Rajanna reportedly faced a day-long probe by the Enforcement Directorate in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The ED had summoned him as he, in his capacity as the Chairman of the state Apex Bank, had reportedly disbursed Rs 300 crore loan to Belagavi Rural Congress MLA Lakshmi Hebbalkar’s Harsha Sugars factory from the consortium of the banks, of which Apex Bank is the mother bank. 

The District Central Co-operative (DCC) banks, including the Uttara Kannada branch, which received Rs 100 crore, Tumakuru (Rs 25 crore) and Bagalakote ( Rs 10 crore), are part of the consortium of the banks.
Sources said during the marathon probe which started at 11.30 am and continued till 7 pm, during which the ED assistant director sought information regarding the surety Lakshmi Hebbalkar had given to avail the loans. “He has divulged facts about Rs 215 crore and the ED has summoned him again on October 16”, a source said.

“I have to furnish the documents of the loans disbursed to Lakshmi Hebbalkar’s Harsha Sugars. The ED has also sought information on my family members’ transactions. I have sought one week’s time to furnish them”, he said. 
 

