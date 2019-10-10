Praveen Togadia's Hindustan Nirman Dal to contest Mangaluru City Corporation elections

Shreyas HS By

Express News Service

MANGALURU: Praveen Togadia's political outfit, Hindustan Nirman Dal (HND) will contest upcoming city corporation elections in Mangaluru. The schedule for the polls is yet to be notified.

The office-bearers of HND which is an offshoot of parent organisation, Antarrashtriya Hindu Parishad, will sit to discuss on corporation polls.

The leaders will first decide on how many candidates are to be fielded in the 60-seat Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC).

Praveen Valke, Karnataka in-charge of the party said that HND contesting the elections is a first such kind of experiment for a fledgeling party like them in Karnataka.

"As many in Dakshina Kannada district are disgruntled with BJP over recent developments, HND is receiving whopping support from Hindu youths," said Valke.

He also added that this is the right time to hit electoral space to show strength of this political outfit.

The party may field over 30 candidates. On asking why 60 candidates are not fielded, he said "We have be very practical. This is a new political party with the agenda of establishing Hindu Rashtra, accommodating minorities.

"At one go we cannot take the risk of fielding 60 people. But analyzing the winnability percentage in 30 or above wards, candidates will be placed."

He further said there won't be an alliance with anyone and the party will contest independently under the leadership of Praveen Togadia.

Adding that the party will not set up district units across Karnataka before MCC elections.

"I will be busy for another two weeks in setting up organisation structure for the party," he said.

Another leader said that the HND should not be seen as an anti-BJP front and it is simply like any other party such as Congress, AAP and others.

When questioned that will HND contesting dent chances of BJP, he said "we are contesting to defeat the other parties. BJP should be defeated and in the same way Congress. In some wards it may help other political parties and not BJP," he pointed.

He further said the BJP has betrayed many Hindu youths and these youths will join hands with the party and will defeat BJP.

Valke feels that the Mangaluru experiment will help HND gain more confidence in Karnataka.