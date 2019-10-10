Home States Karnataka

Praveen Togadia's Hindustan Nirman Dal to contest Mangaluru City Corporation elections

The office-bearers of HND which is an offshoot of parent organisation, Antarrashtriya Hindu Parishad, will sit to discuss on corporation polls.

Published: 10th October 2019 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2019 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

Former Vishwa Hindu Parishad international general secretary Praveen Togadia

Former Vishwa Hindu Parishad international general secretary Praveen Togadia (File Photo |EPS)

By Shreyas HS
Express News Service

MANGALURU: Praveen Togadia's political outfit, Hindustan Nirman Dal (HND) will contest upcoming city corporation elections in Mangaluru. The schedule for the polls is yet to be notified.

The office-bearers of HND which is an offshoot of parent organisation, Antarrashtriya Hindu Parishad, will sit to discuss on corporation polls.

The leaders will first decide on how many candidates are to be fielded in the 60-seat Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC).

Praveen Valke, Karnataka in-charge of the party said that HND contesting the elections is a first such kind of experiment for a fledgeling party like them in Karnataka.

"As many in Dakshina Kannada district are disgruntled with BJP over recent developments, HND is receiving whopping support from Hindu youths," said Valke.

He also added that this is the right time to hit electoral space to show strength of this political outfit.

The party may field over 30 candidates. On asking why 60 candidates are not fielded, he said "We have be very practical. This is a new political party with the agenda of establishing Hindu Rashtra, accommodating minorities.

"At one go we cannot take the risk of fielding 60 people. But analyzing the winnability percentage in 30 or above wards, candidates will be placed."

He further said there won't be an alliance with anyone and the party will contest independently under the leadership of Praveen Togadia.

Adding that the party will not set up district units across Karnataka before MCC elections.

"I will be busy for another two weeks in setting up organisation structure for the party," he said.

Another leader said that the HND should not be seen as an anti-BJP front and it is simply like any other party such as Congress, AAP and others.

When questioned that will HND contesting dent chances of BJP, he said "we are contesting to defeat the other parties. BJP should be defeated and in the same way Congress. In some wards it may help other political parties and not BJP," he pointed.

He further said the BJP has betrayed many Hindu youths and these youths will join hands with the party and will defeat BJP.

Valke feels that the Mangaluru experiment will help HND gain more confidence in Karnataka.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Praveen Togadia Hindustan Nirman Dal Mangaluru City Corporation elections Mangaluru MCC elections MCC polls
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Lighting has been put up at five rathas at Mahabalipuram ahead of the meet between Chinese President Xi Jinping and PM Modi. (Photo | EPS/R.Satish babu)
Here's how Mahabalipuram is getting ready to welcome PM Modi and Xi Jinping
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp