‘Self-invited’ Shafat Ali, son asked to leave forest

BENGALURU: There was a lot of drama at Bandipur Tiger Reserve, Gopalaswamy betta range, on Wednesday, with forest officials scuffling around and multi-tasking. On one hand, they were busy pacifying locals and urging them not to take the law into their own hands, and on the other, they were trying to get private hunter Shafat Ali Khan and his son, who had invited themselves to the range, to leave.

Amid this, four teams had geared up to study the area, dart and capture the animal. In the meantime, another team was busy studying camera trap images to ascertain the location of the big cat. Forest officials asserted that the animal, which has killed two people, will be captured and shifted to rehabilitation centre.

Sanjai Mohan, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Wildlife, told TNIE that the tiger won’t be killed. It will be rehabilitated. “I have not issued any orders to kill the animal,” he clarified.

His directions came a day after a circular was issued, stating that the animal would either be captured or shot down in the next 24 or 48 hours. Forest officials clarified that the circular was issued to pacify locals.

From Wednesday morning onwards, officials in the head office and stationed at Bandipur faced severe criticism from experts, conservationists and activists, after news and photographs of Khan and his son working with forest officials in Bandipur, spread. The officials received many calls, including one from Union minister Maneka Gandhi, who urged officials to drive away Ali and his son. Some other said that under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, cases be booked against the father-son duo for entering the reserve without permission and with weapons.

“The biggest challenge was to pacify locals and reassure wildlife enthusiasts,” officials said. Officials alleged that Khan were seen misguiding locals, urging them to put pressure on the department to kill the animal.

Mohan said strict directions were sent to field staff to make Khan and his son leave the forest immediately. “We had not invited him. We have doctors to capture the animal and they have been assigned to act as per standard operating procedures issued by the National Tiger Conservation Authority,” he said.