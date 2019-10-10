Home States Karnataka

Use funds to repair flood-hit schools: Suresh Kumar tells DCs

Of the Rs 660 crore sought from DPI for restoration of school buildings, Rs 500 crore has been released by the state.

Published: 10th October 2019 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2019 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a review meeting held with deputy commissioners of all the districts and deputy director of Department of Public Instruction, Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Suresh Kumar instructed them to use funds to restore schools that were partially destroyed by floods. Of the Rs 660 crore sought from DPI for restoration of school buildings, Rs 500 crore has been released by the state.

“The schools have been classified into completely, intensely, partially and little affected. As per the National Disaster Response Force guidelines, Rs 2 lakh can be spent on each school. We have disbursed Rs 500 crore and have asked the districts to prioritise schools, anganwadis and hospitals,” Suresh Kumar said. 

He further added, “I asked the deputy commissioners and DDPIs to use funds to restore partially affected and little affected schools. Tent schools and samudaya bhavans should be used wherever needed. NREGA and Swacch Bharat Mission funds should be used to construct school toilets.” 
The Minister said they did not have enough funds to rebuild completely damaged school buildings. Some districts said that the funds were not enough.

DPI Commissioner Dr K G Jagadeesh said,” We have asked districts to approach MLAs, MPs and CSR for funds. Urban local body funds, special development plan and special component funds, which are often not utilised must be roped in as well.”

When asked about public exams to be conducted for 7th standard students, Kumar said, “The idea is to conduct a public exam before the 10th, so as to give them a feel of the environment. We will not detain them based on the results.”

“DDPIs, block education officers and others should go to five schools each week and educate the children about the public exams so they can be mentally prepared for it,” Kumar said during the video conference.

