Home States Karnataka

40 hours, 25 minutes assembly session in Belagavi cost Rs 13.85 crore

In all, Rs 4.42 crore was paid for the legislators' stay, with VIPs and officials staying in 67 posh hotels in and around Belagavi city.

Published: 11th October 2019 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2019 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi ahead of the winter session

Suvarna Vidhana Soudha (File Photo| Amit S Upadhye)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The 10-day winter session of the state legislature, held in December 2018 in Belagavi, cost the exchequer a whopping Rs 13.85 crore, information obtained by an RTI activist shows. The session proceedings were conducted for merely 40 hours, 25 minutes, from December 19 to 22.

The RTI reply lists the expenses under various heads, like hotel stay, travel allowance, petrol and hiring of vehicles. A source in Bengaluru says that holding a 10-day assembly session in Bengaluru would cost
Rs 55 lakh to Rs 60 lakh a day.

Although Suvarna Vidhana Soudha is located only 8km from Belagavi city, where legislators and VIPs stayed in hotels, they were paid Rs 2,500 per day as travel allowance. This amounted to a total of Rs 2.61 crore.

In all, Rs 4.42 crore was paid for the legislators’ stay, with VIPs and officials staying in 67 posh hotels in and around Belagavi city. Almost all the hotels, lodges, resorts and guesthouses in and around Belagavi were reserved for the guests during the 10-day session.

Some of the posh hotels which charged huge bills include Fairfield Marriott (Rs 60.77 lakh), UK-47 The Fern (Rs 47.46 lakh), Hotel Keerti (Rs 31.38 lakh), Hotel Eefa (Rs 22.50 lakh) and Hotel Sanman Deluxe (Rs 20.82 lakh).

Bheemappa Gadad, the RTI activist who disclosed the information, said, “For every hour, the government spends an average of Rs 3.37 lakh to hold the winter session of state legislature for 10 days in Belagavi. The session did not throw light on some of the major issues that crippled the agriculture sector and various other fields, nor was it able to find a solution to the major problems that confronted North Karnataka.

“The government wasted public money on a massive scale by holding the session. North Karnataka held the session but nothing turned into reality, not a single state-level office was shifted to Suvarna Soudha from Bengaluru,” he alleged.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Suvarna Vidhana Soudha Belagavi Assembly session Karnataka Winter Assembly
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp