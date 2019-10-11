First-year college student stabs girl for refusing his proposal in Karnataka

By Express News Service

HASSAN: A dejected degree student stabbed a girl for allegedly rejecting his proposal to love him, in Holenarasipur town on Friday. The seriously injured Meghana is undergoing treatment at Hassan Institute of Medical sciences.



According to Holenarasipur town police, who arrested and booked a case against the boy, Manikanta said "he was a first-year BA student in Padavalahippe first Grade College in Holenarasipur and was a resident of Nelaballi village."



He fell in love with Meghana, a first-year B.Com student of the same college. On Friday morning the accused Manikanta waylaid Meghana on a bypass road and forced her to give her consent to love him.



Manikanta allegedly picked up the knife from his bag and stabbed her on the neck and hands when she refused his proposal. The incident occurred in daylight when she was returning home from the college, the police added.



The passers-by who witnessed the incident beat him up and handed him over to the police. Sources said that Manikanta was reportedly warned by Meghana's parents when she complained to them earlier that he was bothering her.



Manikanta also previously threatened to attack her if she failed to accept his proposal, two days prior to this incident, sources added.