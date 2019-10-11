Home States Karnataka

First-year college student stabs girl for refusing his proposal in Karnataka

Manikanta allegedly picked up the knife from his bag and stabbed her on the neck and hands when she refused his proposal.

Published: 11th October 2019 07:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2019 07:56 PM   |  A+A-

College student, Manikanta, stabbed the girl after she refused his proposal.

College student, Manikanta, stabbed the girl after she refused his proposal. ( Photo | EPS )

By Express News Service

HASSAN: A dejected degree student stabbed a girl for allegedly rejecting his proposal to love him, in Holenarasipur town on Friday. The seriously injured Meghana is undergoing treatment at Hassan Institute of Medical sciences.

According to Holenarasipur town police, who arrested and booked a case against the boy, Manikanta said "he was a first-year BA student in Padavalahippe first Grade College in Holenarasipur and was a resident of Nelaballi village."

He fell in love with Meghana, a first-year B.Com student of the same college. On Friday morning the accused Manikanta waylaid Meghana on a bypass road and forced her to give her consent to love him.

Manikanta allegedly picked up the knife from his bag and stabbed her on the neck and hands when she refused his proposal. The incident occurred in daylight when she was returning home from the college, the police added.

The passers-by who witnessed the incident beat him up and handed him over to the police. Sources said that Manikanta was reportedly warned by Meghana's parents when she complained to them earlier that he was bothering her.

Manikanta also previously threatened to attack her if she failed to accept his proposal, two days prior to this incident, sources added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka Crimes Hassan Institute of Medical sciences
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp