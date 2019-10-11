Home States Karnataka

Govt college teachers write to DyCM Ashwath Narayan

The list focuses on three major issues — need for transfer of teachers, filling up principals’ posts in government degree colleges and sanctioning the posts of professor.

Published: 11th October 2019 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2019 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Government College Teachers Association submitted a list of demands on Thursday to Deputy CM Ashwath Narayan, who also holds the portfolio of higher education and to Rajkumar Khatri, Principal Secretary of Higher Education and Anirudh Sravan, Commissioner for Collegiate Education.

The list focuses on three major issues — need for transfer of teachers, filling up principals’ posts in government degree colleges and sanctioning the posts of professor.

The letter stated that the association will go on a strike if these demands are not met. However, after an interaction with the DCM and other authorities, the asociation members seemed hopeful of a positive response.

“The authorities should immediately start the process of transferring of college teachers and the government should amend the Regulation of Transfer of Teachers Act 2013 and enforce it. In the last couple of years, no transfer of Teachers has been done,” one of the demands read.

“Some teachers continue to remain in taluks, villages and hoblis and have not been transferred to urban areas. This is illogical and needs to be changed. We have requested for those who perform rural service to get service points, which are taken into consideration during counselling process for teacher transfers,” said  Dr Shivapuji Koti, vice-president of the association.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ashwath Narayan
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp