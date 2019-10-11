Govt college teachers write to DyCM Ashwath Narayan

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Government College Teachers Association submitted a list of demands on Thursday to Deputy CM Ashwath Narayan, who also holds the portfolio of higher education and to Rajkumar Khatri, Principal Secretary of Higher Education and Anirudh Sravan, Commissioner for Collegiate Education.

The list focuses on three major issues — need for transfer of teachers, filling up principals’ posts in government degree colleges and sanctioning the posts of professor.

The letter stated that the association will go on a strike if these demands are not met. However, after an interaction with the DCM and other authorities, the asociation members seemed hopeful of a positive response.

“The authorities should immediately start the process of transferring of college teachers and the government should amend the Regulation of Transfer of Teachers Act 2013 and enforce it. In the last couple of years, no transfer of Teachers has been done,” one of the demands read.

“Some teachers continue to remain in taluks, villages and hoblis and have not been transferred to urban areas. This is illogical and needs to be changed. We have requested for those who perform rural service to get service points, which are taken into consideration during counselling process for teacher transfers,” said Dr Shivapuji Koti, vice-president of the association.