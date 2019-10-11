Home States Karnataka

Illegal constructions: New rules to penalise officials

The payment of penalty by the jurisdictional officer under these rules does not mean that the building plan is regularised, the draft rules added.

Published: 11th October 2019 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2019 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government has published draft rules to levy penalty on jurisdictional officers of municipalities and municipal corporations across the state, for their failure to prevent unauthorised constructions.

Copies of the two separate draft rules published on October 3, 2019, under the Karnataka Municipalities and Karnataka Municipal Corporation Rules, 2019, were submitted to the Karnataka High Court on Thursday in response to a PIL filed by advocate S Umapathi.

The petitioner urged the court to issue directives to prescribe punishment for officials of civic bodies, including the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), for failing to prevent unauthorised constructions under the Karnataka Municipalities Act and Karnataka Municipal Corporations Act, as there is no such provision in law.

The division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice SR Krishna Kumar adjourned the hearing, while asking Umapathi to file objections as he pointed out that the state government has prescribed only penalty and not punishment to the erring officials.

According to the draft rules published in the official gazette on October 3, 2019, draft notification will be taken into consideration after 30 days from the date of publication in the gazette, after receiving objections, if any, from the public. The payment of penalty by the jurisdictional officer under these rules does not mean that the building plan is regularised, the draft rules added.

Penalty for municipality officials
For the first instance, the erring official will be levied a penalty of not less than Rs 10,000 but not more than Rs 25,000.
For the second instance, the official will be levied a fine of not less than Rs 25,000 but not more than Rs 50,000
For third and every subsequent instance, the Commissioner of Chief Officer should initiate further proceedings under Section 342 of the Act, depending upon the gravity of the violation

Penalty for corporation officials
In the first instance, erring officials will be levied a penalty of not less Rs 25,000 but not more than Rs 50,000
In the second instance, the official will be levied a penalty of not less than Rs 50,000 but not more than Rs 1 lakh
For third and every subsequent instance, the Commissioner will initiate further proceedings under Section 90 of KMC Act, depending upon the negligence or misconduct of violation

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp