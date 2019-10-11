Home States Karnataka

Karnataka journalists protest ban on live telecast of House proceedings

The protest was against the recent order passed by Kageri banning video and still cameras, phones and tablets inside the State assembly.

vidhan soudha

Karnataka assembly. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Journalists and camerapersons staged a demonstration here on Friday condemning the decision of the Karnataka Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri to bar media from telecasting House proceedings.

They held placards, banners and raised slogans against the ban.

Kageri allowed only state broadcaster Doordarshan to cover proceedings and permitted news channels to link their network with Doordarshan to show the happenings inside the assembly.

The Janata Dal (Secular) came in defence of the media and extended support.

"This kind of attitude of the present government shows that it is intentionally snatching the freedom of media thereby preventing public from watching the ongoing proceedings in the Assembly," former prime minister H D Deve Gowda said.

Extending support, the party supremo expressed hope that the government will reconsider its decision.

Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy too visited the venue where the journalists were staging the demonstration and extended support.

