Kateel: Action will be taken if Yatnal doesn’t respond

Kateel said that he and Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will not sit with him and discuss this issue to try to get an answer on what was his real intention behind the statement.

Published: 11th October 2019 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2019 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel

Nalin Kumar Kateel (Photo| Rajesh Shetty, EPS)

By Shreyas H S
Express News Service

MANGALURU: Responding to the non-cooperation of Basavaraj Patil Yatnal over a show-cause notice, Karnataka BJP president and Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel said that it was the duty of party workers to answer any notice issued by the disciplinary committee.

Speaking to the The New Indian Express, Kateel said that Yatnal’s activities are monitored by the national leadership and as the ball is in their court, they will decide on what action needs to be taken if Yatnal fails to respond to the notice. “Besides, choosing not to respond to the notice is nothing short of arrogance,” Nalin said.

Yatnal had criticised the Centre last week over its ‘indifferent attitude’ towards Karnataka over the flood situation, thus embarrassing his own party. Following this, the disciplinary committee had issued a notice, seeking answers for his action which was allegedly a breach of disciplinary norms of the BJP.

Nalin Kateel said, “Whenever a member, be it Yatnal or anyone, makes a statement or carries out activities which do not sync with party regulations, a show-cause notice is issued to know the actual reason or intention behind such statements or actions. It is the responsibility of Yatnal to provide an answer. Choosing defy these orders is sheer arrogance.”

Kateel further said that the BJP national president Amit Shah may seek an explanation from him regarding what Yatnal has said. Moreover, the disciplinary committee is monitoring Yatnal and they will take appropriate action if required. MLAs come under central disciplinary committee.

