Opposition slams BJP, demands more flood aid

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Opposition party members in the Legislative Council on Thursday took the state government to task over the meagre flood relief funds released by the Union government. Ruling party leader in the Council Kota Srinivas Poojary, said that the State has so far released Rs 2,949 crore, while the Union government released Rs 1,200 crore. This reply created ruckus in the assembly and Congress demanded more funds.

Prior to this, Opposition party leader SR Patil listed out damages, including the 2.5 lakh houses damaged. “Floods affected 103 taluks in 22 districts where 2,177 villages are severely affected. 22 lakh hectares of land and many crops damaged. In case of horticulture crops, its not just the crops, but entire trees have been uprooted. They need replanting and it will take at least three to four years to get the crops. However, according to NDRF norms, compensation is given only for crop loss. What about trees that were uprooted and completely damaged?” he asked.

Patil also said that as many as 10,988 buildings, including schools, anganwadi centres, and panchayat offices, are damaged. “During the 1914 flood, people had put a stone as benchmark for the highest water level. This time, it has broken that record. When the situation is so severe, how can this amount be sufficient?’’ he questioned.

Will pay for every damaged house: Ashok

Revenue Minister R Ashok said they have revised the amount from Rs 25,000 to of Rs 50,000 for houses which are damaged upto 25 per cent. Houses which are damaged upto 75 per cent has been enhanced from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. This includes houses which are collapsing even now due to rain or its aftermath. “The state government is committed to pay,’’ he assured.