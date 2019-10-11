Home States Karnataka

Opposition slams BJP, demands more flood aid

The Opposition party members in the Legislative Council on Thursday took the state government to task over the meagre flood relief funds released by the Union government.

Published: 11th October 2019 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2019 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Opposition party members in the Legislative Council on Thursday took the state government to task over the meagre flood relief funds released by the Union government. Ruling party leader in the Council Kota Srinivas Poojary, said that the State has so far released Rs 2,949 crore, while the Union government released Rs 1,200 crore. This reply created ruckus in the assembly and Congress demanded more funds.

Prior to this, Opposition party leader SR Patil listed out damages, including the 2.5 lakh houses damaged. “Floods affected 103 taluks in 22 districts where 2,177 villages are severely affected. 22 lakh hectares of land and many crops damaged. In case of horticulture crops, its not just the crops, but entire trees have been uprooted. They need replanting and it will take at least three to four years to get the crops. However, according to NDRF norms, compensation is given only for crop loss. What about trees that were uprooted and completely damaged?” he asked.

Patil also said that as many as 10,988 buildings, including schools, anganwadi centres, and panchayat offices, are damaged. “During the 1914 flood, people had put a stone as benchmark for the highest water level. This time, it has broken that record. When the situation is so severe, how can this amount be sufficient?’’ he questioned.

Will pay for every damaged house: Ashok
Revenue Minister R Ashok said they have revised the amount from Rs 25,000 to of Rs 50,000 for houses which are damaged upto 25 per cent. Houses which are damaged upto 75 per cent has been enhanced from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. This includes houses which are collapsing even now due to rain or its aftermath. “The state government is committed to pay,’’ he assured.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka floods congress BJP
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp