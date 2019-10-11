Home States Karnataka

Tiger on lose spotted, officials hope to capture it on Friday

The young male tiger was sighted in banana fields near the reserve

Published: 11th October 2019 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2019 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

The tiger was caught on camera traps set up at a village in Bandipur Tiger Reserve in the wee hours of Thursday I EXPRESS

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Forest Department officials who sighted the tiger to be captured in banana fields near Bandipur Tiger Reserve, Gopalaswamy Betta range, were unsuccessful in catching it, as it managed to escape. Officials are now optimistic and all geared up to dart and capture the tiger today, and put an end to the operation.

The officials were earlier confused whether it was a male or a female, but on Thursday, they revealed that it is, in fact, a male. They admitted that there are three males and one female in the vicinity, which lead to the confusion.

A ground staffer said the three young males were trying to mark their territory, hunt for food and woo the female. While searching for food, the casualties occurred.

Sanjai Mohan, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Wildlife, confirmed to TNIE that the tiger is a male. It was earlier assumed that it was female, but pugmark analysis and camera trap image verification have proved otherwise. An attempt was made to capture the tiger on Thursday, but officials were unsuccessful as the animal was swift. Mohan said that it was too early to conclude if the animal suffers from any injury or canine loss. “Pugmarks do not reveal so much. But since it rained well on Wednesday night, the tiger is leaving its trails behind, as the soil is moist,” he said, adding that the animal is not a man-eater - it has killed two people, but not eaten them.

He also added that many people were giving the department suggestions on how to capture the tiger, but the staffers know what’s best, and have to act as per the situation, keeping the National Tiger Conservation Authority guidelines in mind.

Officials confident of capturing animal
T Balachandra, director, Bandipur Tiger Reserve, said that six elephants and four veterinary doctors have been put on the job. With mounting pressure, another veterinary doctor has been called to join the operation. “Combing work will be done from all sides, and we are confident that the animal will be captured tomorrow, as all GPS coordinates and territories have been marked out. Mahouts atop trained elephants, jeeps and live bait (dogs) have been stationed at strategic places to capture the animal,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bandipur Tiger Reserve Tiger
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp