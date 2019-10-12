Assistant parish priest commits suicide in Karnataka

By Express News Service

UDUPI: An assistant parish priest of a church has allegedly committed suicide on Friday in Shirva, Udupi, Karnataka.

Father Mahesh D'Souza, 36, was revered by the devotees and his students for his friendly nature.

He was serving as the principal of Don Bosco School, Shirva. He was found hanging from the ceiling fan on Friday night, in his cabin in the school. The reason behind his decision is yet to be known.

Fr Mahesh was ordained to the priesthood on April 15, 2013, and served as the assistant parish priest in Kallianpur. In 2016 he was transferred to Shirva to serve in Our Lady of Health Church. Shirva police are investigating the case.