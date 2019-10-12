Deve Gowda calls I-T raids ‘politically motivated’

By Express News Service

MYSURU: A day after Income Tax (I-T) officials raided the educational institutions and houses of former deputy chief minister Dr G Parameshwara and former minister R L Jalappa, former prime minister and Janata Dal (Secular) supremo HD Deve Gowda on Friday called it a “politically motivated exercise” to target only political rivals.

Speaking to the media on his arrival in the city, Gowda came down heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whom he accused of misusing the I-T Department and Enforcement Directorate (ED), and defended Parameshwara. Gowda asked, “BJP avarella sachagala? (Are all those in the BJP innocents?) Nobody is perfect in politics.”

Gowda said, “Parameshwara inherited the legacy of his father Gangadharaiah who had established several educational institutions. The amount of Rs 6 crore that was found in the possession of Parameshwara was not earned by him, but by his father. Moreover, he (Parameshwara) has not acquired properties overnight.”