G Parameshwara's confidante found hanging, after I-T raids on Karnataka Ex-deputy CM's residence

Meanwhile, the Income Tax officials summoned Parameshwara to depose before them on Tuesday after two days of extensive raids at his office, education institution and residence.

Published: 12th October 2019 05:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2019 05:40 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Express Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Former deputy chief minister of Karnataka G Parameshwara's confidante allegedly committed suicide here on Saturday, days after income-tax sleuths raided the residence, office and education institutions of the former deputy chief minister, police said.

Ramesh was found hanging from a tree near the Sports Authority of India grounds in the morning, the police said.

He hailed from Mellehalli in Ramanagar, they said. He started his stint with Congress as a typist and became close to Parameshwara.

The sleuths who raided the residence, office and Siddharth Group of institutions belonging to Parameshwara two days ago and had grilled Ramesh too.

Lamenting the death, Parameshwara said he had told Ramesh to be courageous and face the situation boldly.

"Don't know why he committed suicide. This morning also, I spoke to him and told him to stay bold," Parameshwara told reporters.

Parameshwara, who had served as the Congress state president, visited the place where his confidante committed suicide.

Meanwhile, the Income Tax officials summoned Parameshwara to depose before them on Tuesday after two days of extensive raids at his office, education institution and residence.

They (I-T officials) have summoned him on Tuesday. So, I will go there on Tuesday," Parameshwara told reporters here on Saturday.

The Congress leader said the I-T officials told him that the raids were carried out following complaints by some students.

"It could be possible but the verification should also take place," he said.

He refused to give any political colour to the raids saying that he was preparing to answer regarding the findings of income-tax officials.

"I have to reply about what has happened with regard to the admissions and what information they have with them," Parameshwara said.

The income-tax department said in a press release on Friday that it had searched prominent business group in Karnataka which runs multiple educational institutions on October 9.

It said it unearthed the conversion of seats, which were originally to be allotted by merit through counselling by the medical counselling committee into institutional quota seats through dropout system.

The department said it had found incriminating evidence substantiating conversion of seats, commission payments to brokers and sale of seats in exchange of receipt of cash.

Evidence of use of multiple agents for the conversion of MBBS and PG seats have also been found, it added.

Cash in possession of the seller and commission in the hands of the broker suggests that diversion of funds was carried out in the form of cash in order to purchase immovable assets for the benefit of trustees. Strong written and audio evidence found in possession of the parties concerned, support this, said the department.

The I-T department also found through the evidence of handling cash that funds were diverted even for the construction of hotels.

Hawala transactions relating to the movement of such cash have also been established, said the department adding that a total of Rs. 4.22 crore of unaccounted cash has so far been found including Rs. 89 lakh in the house of the main trustee.

Evidence also reveals undisclosed investments in real estate. Overall the total undisclosed income detected so far is around Rs.100 crore considering the cash donations received for 185 seats averaging Rs. 50 lakh to Rs. 65 lakh per seat and total seizure of undisclosed assets of Rs. 8.82 crore.

Further investigations are in progress, the press release said.

