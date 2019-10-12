Home Minister Amit Shah: Maharashtra will get water from Karnataka

By Express News Service

HUKKERI: At a time when the governments of Karnataka and Maharashtra are at loggerheads over sharing of water, Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday announced at Jatt town in neighbouring Sangli district of Maharashtra that water from Karnataka will be provided to the people of the region for drinking and irrigation purposes.

Addressing a BJP rally ahead of the Assembly polls in Maharashtra, Shah said a project has been in the offing to get water to parts of Jatt from Karnataka. Shah said that water from Tubchi-Bableshwar lift irrigation project in Vijayapura will be released to Maharashtra and that already Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has held discussions with his Karnataka counterpart B S Yediyurappa. Shah assured that the Centre will also take steps to ensure that water is provided to the people on the border in Maharashtra.