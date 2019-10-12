Kateel’s Facebook post upsets Kadri Gopalnath's family

Shreyas H S By

Express News Service

MANGALURU: Karnataka BJP president and Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel’s Facebook post has not gone well with the family members of saxophone player Kadri Gopalnath.



Nalin Kateel, after visiting a private hospital where Gopalnath’ mortal remains is kept in cold storage, took to Facebook. He posted a photo of him paying respect to the dead body. In the post, he said “I paid respects to the mortal remains of popular saxophone player Kadri Gopalnath who died today at a private hospital.”

A close family member said that the post was not in right taste as it contains Gopalnath’s mortal remains. “Despite the fact that mortal remains would be kept for public display on Monday, this politician visited the hospital. There was no hurry to put up this act,” he said. He further said that many family members visited the hospital but none photographed it. “Family members, are upset to see these photographs,” he added.

