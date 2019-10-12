Lalithaa Jewellery heist: Cops nab mastermind

M G Chetan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The alleged mastermind behind the Lalithaa Jewellery heist in Tiruchy in Tamil Nadu, Thiruvarur Murugan, surrendered before a Bengaluru city court on Friday. He was taken into police custody by the Tiruchy police in connection with the Rs 13 crore theft. Sources said that the Karnataka police had pressurised him from all angles to surrender.

Murugan alias Shivakumar alias Bala Murugan, who is around 50-years-old, appeared before the 11th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) court on Friday morning, in connection with a pending warrant against him. Soon, a team of Tiruchy police, who were waiting for him, submitted a body warrant to the court seeking his police custody in the jewellery shop theft case, and took him into police custody.

Sources said that the Bengaluru city police had extended their full support to the Tamil Nadu police to nab Murugan. “As he was absconding, all tactics were used to pressurise him to surrender before court. He has over 80 cases of house break thefts, in Bengaluru city, against him. In that, around 60 cases are registered in Banasawadi police station alone. In many of those cases, warrants were pending against him and he has been absconding after he was granted bail,” an official said.

“As we had all the details of his family, they were shared with the Tiruchy police. Murugan could not bear the pressure and his relatives were made to convince him to surrender,” the official added.